Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle was among those who benefited improperly from Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

In a damning 300-page report‚ Mkhwebane has laid bare the details of how provincial and municipal officials went on a spending spree with money initially allocated for development in one of South Africa’s poorest provinces.

Nelson Mandela died on December 5‚ 2013‚ opening the floodgates in the province for officials to spend R330-million diverted from the infrastructure development grant.

Mkhwebane said it was shocking that funds were paid‚ at inflated rates‚ to suppliers without verification of delivery of services or goods.

According to the report‚ an amount of R250‚000 was irregularly transferred by the provincial treasury into the personal account of Masualle‚ who was finance MEC at the time.