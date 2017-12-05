Patricia de Lille’s right-hand man — the director of her office‚ Craig Kesson — has levelled fresh accusations against the Cape Town mayor.

In the latest instalment of the turmoil engulfing the city council’s executive floor‚ Kesson accused De Lille of conflict of interest for allegedly employing a drought adviser who might benefit from the emergency water augmentation programme through a private company.

Kesson made the allegation in his submission to a closed council meeting on Tuesday‚ in which he explained why he should not be suspended.

City manager Achmat Ebrahim and transport and urban development agency commissioner Melissa Whitehead also submitted reasons not to suspend them following allegations and counter-allegations of misconduct and possible corruption.