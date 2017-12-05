The ANC's internal election agency was on Tuesday forced to conduct a recount of votes‚ after numbers did not add up in the KwaZulu-Natal structures’ nomination of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president ahead of closest rival Cyril Ramaphosa the evening before.

Tuesday's recount did not ultimately change the outcome – in fact‚ it pushed Dlamini-Zuma’s numbers up slightly and decreased Ramaphosa’s tally.

On Monday evening‚ Dlamini-Zuma emerged as KZN’s preferred presidential candidate with 433 nominations to Ramaphosa’s 193. But after the overnight recount – following a complaint from regional secretaries – Dlamini-Zuma’s nominations shot to 454 and Ramaphosa‚ who lost two nominations‚ was down to 191.

For the deputy president position‚ Mpumalanga ANC chairperson David Mabuza’s numbers increased from 434 to 449; while rival Zweli Mkhize’s tally shot from 59 to 64‚ and Naledi Pandor lost two nominations and was down to 51.