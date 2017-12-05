He said Mkhwebane also refused his clients access to the original complaint.

Marcus said that this‚ as well as Mkhwebane’s refusal to hear Absa out‚ exposed her lack of appreciation of the principle of procedural fairness‚ and that her failure to hear Absa out while she did take submissions from other parties amounted to bias.

“These [meetings] took place during the course of finalising the report – this was post-provisional report. She justifies these meetings on the basis that these parties were implicated‚ but did not afford Absa the same‚” he said.

The full bench of the court is hearing arguments from Absa‚ the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the treasury on why Mkhwebane’s finding that Absa benefited unduly from an apartheid-era bail-out of Bankorp was incorrect‚ and should be set aside.

Marcus said Mkhwebane had stated in her final report that Absa had improperly benefitted from the R1.125-billion SARB Bankorp bailout between 1985 and 1995 and that these funds should be recovered‚ but that she was now‚ in her replying affidavit‚ telling the court that this was just a recommendation.