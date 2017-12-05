State capture and the looting of state resources are an “insult” to Nelson Mandela’s legacy‚ says UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

“State capture must not only be pushed into retreat‚ but must be defeated once and for all. Those who are captured should be charged‚ prosecuted and convicted. If we don’t do so‚ Madiba’s legacy will be in jeopardy‚” he said.

Tuesday was the fourth anniversary of the death of the struggle icon.

Holomisa was one of the speakers on Tuesday night at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton in Johannesburg. Mandela’s wife‚ Graça Machel‚ members of the Mandela family and Mandela’s friend‚ George Bizos‚ attended the event.

Holomisa lambasted those involved in irregular transactions of funds for Mandela’s funeral‚ the “nauseating” leaked Gupta e-mails and those contributing to ratings agencies reconsidering South Africa’s status.