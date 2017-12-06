Parliament’s public enterprises committee believes that sufficient evidence has emerged from its inquiry into state capture of Eskom to prompt actions by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board "to stop any further abuse of state resources".

This is according to inquiry chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho‚ who was speaking at the end of the proceedings of the inquiry for 2017. It will resume in January.

In her concluding remarks‚ Rantho said the evidence gathered so far by the inquiry over the past few weeks had raised serious allegations about the abuse of state resources at Eskom.

"The committee is gaining a more complete picture of the troubled state of affairs at Eskom. This includes evidence of serious governance failures‚ clear abuse of state resources and the misconduct of senior officials in these matters.

"The committee is of the view that there is sufficient evidence to prompt actions to be taken by the minister and the Eskom board to stop any further abuse of state resources‚" Rantho said.