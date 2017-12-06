Fresh assault on De Lille

Patricia de Lille's right-hand man - the director of her office, Craig Kesson - has levelled fresh accusations against the Cape Town mayor.

In the latest instalment of the turmoil engulfing the city council's executive floor, Kesson accused De Lille of conflict of interest for allegedly employing a drought adviser who might benefit from the city's emergency water augmentation programme through a private company.

Kesson made the allegation in his submission explaining why he should not be suspended to a closed council meeting yesterday.

City manager Achmat Ebrahim and transport and urban development agency commissioner Melissa Whitehead also submitted reasons not to suspend them following allegations and counter-allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The council decided not to suspend the trio while an independent investigator probed the allegations.

In his submission, Kesson said: "I have subsequently learnt that the mayor obtained a nonexecutive director of the Development Bank of Southern Africa to provide her with financial advice for the [water resilience programme], despite such person sitting on a board of a company that would be a competitive bidder for project finance on the [programme] - which in my view is a clear conflict of interest."