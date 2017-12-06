Politics

Jonas says ANC conference ‘about saving the country’

06 December 2017 - 16:35 By Sikho Ntshobane
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. File Photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas says the ANC’s elective conference on December 16 is no longer about choosing the party’s next president.

“It is not about choosing leaders but it has gone beyond that‚” he said.

“Those going to December 16‚ you are going there to save the country.”

Jonas was the guest speaker at the launch of a draft Vision 2030 development plan by Nyandeni local municipality bosses at Dan’s Country Lodge in Mthatha on Tuesday night.

He said the country was under the grip of corruption and the conference presented delegates with an opportunity for voting for the renewal of the country.

“Things are bad. The country is losing more than R100-billion to state capture and corruption with most of it going out of the country.”

Jonas said as a result the country was now standing on the brink of collapse which would affect everyone in it.

He also cited the mismanagement of Eskom as a prime example of how things were deteriorating saying as a consequence‚ many companies were now shutting down because they could not afford to buy electricity.

- DispatchLIVE

