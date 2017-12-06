Khoza sticks her colours to the mast
New party says ANC has no exclusive claim to combination
The ANC does not own any group of colours, or dictate how those colours should be arranged, says former party member Makhosi Khoza.
She was responding to the ANC's claim that her newly launched party, the African Democratic Change, has used the ANC's colours and logo.
Khoza launched ADeC in Johannesburg last week. The ANC said it would report ADeC to the Independent Electoral Commission for what it considers a deliberate appropriation of its colours and logo.
Khoza took to Facebook to respond to the accusation.
"The alien, corrupt ANC that I left accuses me of subterfuge," Khoza's Facebook post read.
"I don't understand Gwede [Mantashe] and [Zizi] Kodwa's problem. When I resigned, I made it very clear that I'm taking the good ANC with me. The ANC does not own any colour and how it should be arranged."
ADeC spokesman Feziwe Ndwayana said the IEC had not contacted them yet, but the party was prepared to engage on the complaint.
"ADeC wishes to point out that the use of black, green and gold in political-party and country flags across Africa is rooted in the description these colours carry about our continent, which cannot be exclusive to a single party," Ndwayana said.
"We are grateful for the integral role the liberation movement had in fighting the injustice of apartheid. However, the ADeC is unapologetic about its position to take the baton from its liberators.
"Our liberators have fulfilled their mission, but have failed to transform from a liberation movement to a governing political party in a democratic dispensation."
