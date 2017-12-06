Khoza sticks her colours to the mast

The ANC does not own any group of colours, or dictate how those colours should be arranged, says former party member Makhosi Khoza.

She was responding to the ANC's claim that her newly launched party, the African Democratic Change, has used the ANC's colours and logo.

Khoza launched ADeC in Johannesburg last week. The ANC said it would report ADeC to the Independent Electoral Commission for what it considers a deliberate appropriation of its colours and logo.

Khoza took to Facebook to respond to the accusation.

"The alien, corrupt ANC that I left accuses me of subterfuge," Khoza's Facebook post read.