Politics

Khoza sticks her colours to the mast

New party says ANC has no exclusive claim to combination

06 December 2017 - 05:00 By Bafana Nzimande
Makhosi Khoza
Makhosi Khoza
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The ANC does not own any group of colours, or dictate how those colours should be arranged, says former party member Makhosi Khoza.

She was responding to the ANC's claim that her newly launched party, the African Democratic Change, has used the ANC's colours and logo.

Khoza launched ADeC in Johannesburg last week. The ANC said it would report ADeC to the Independent Electoral Commission for what it considers a deliberate appropriation of its colours and logo.

Khoza took to Facebook to respond to the accusation.

"The alien, corrupt ANC that I left accuses me of subterfuge," Khoza's Facebook post read.

African Democratic Change a newly launched party of Makhosi Khoza with almost the same logo and colors as ANC.
African Democratic Change a newly launched party of Makhosi Khoza with almost the same logo and colors as ANC.
Image: Facebook/Tlele Tryphina Mabena

"I don't understand Gwede [Mantashe] and [Zizi] Kodwa's problem. When I resigned, I made it very clear that I'm taking the good ANC with me. The ANC does not own any colour and how it should be arranged."

ADeC spokesman Feziwe Ndwayana said the IEC had not contacted them yet, but the party was prepared to engage on the complaint.

"ADeC wishes to point out that the use of black, green and gold in political-party and country flags across Africa is rooted in the description these colours carry about our continent, which cannot be exclusive to a single party," Ndwayana said.

"We are grateful for the integral role the liberation movement had in fighting the injustice of apartheid. However, the ADeC is unapologetic about its position to take the baton from its liberators.

"Our liberators have fulfilled their mission, but have failed to transform from a liberation movement to a governing political party in a democratic dispensation."

READ MORE

KZN ANC forced to recount its votes – and NDZ scores

The ANC's internal election agency was on Tuesday forced to conduct a recount of votes‚ after numbers did not add up in the KwaZulu-Natal structures’ ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Race for ANC presidency going down to the wire

Nominations by ANC branches around the country reflect a tight race for the party leadership between Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, with ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ANC 'unity' a ticket to loot

Zuma's gang want to continue to rule from the grave by neutering conference winner
Ideas
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga ANC lashes out at Phosa after he accuses Mabuza of backing 'private ... Politics
  2. Fresh assault on De Lille Politics
  3. Khoza sticks her colours to the mast Politics
  4. State capture an ‘insult’ to Mandela’s legacy: Holomisa Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X