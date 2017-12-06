ANC veteran and presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has set himself on a collision course with Mpumalanga ANC provincial chairperson and ANC elective conference "kingmaker" David "DD" Mabuza.

Phosa has threatened to go to court on Thursday to have the Mpumalanga provincial general council nomination process nullified just 10 days before the ANC is expected to begin the process of electing a new president.

The former Mpumalanga premier‚ speaking through his campaign co-ordinator‚ Ronnie Malomane‚ has claimed that Mabuza manipulated the voting process at the provincial general council that saw presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma being nominated for president by Mpumalanga's 22 branches.

The nominations from branches included 123 for Dlamini-Zuma while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa got 117.

"We want to clean the corruption in the ANC as well as in the government so the major reason why we are heading to court is because people were persuaded to nominate 'unity' whereas in the forms it was indicated categorically clearly that people had to put their details and they must substantiate [their preferred candidates] first name and second name‚ but it was a different case‚" said Malomane.