State capture inquiry to subpoena Martins

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Dikobe Martins is to be subpoenaed to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture‚ MPs decided on Wednesday.

The unanimous decision by all political parties represented on the public enterprises committee - which is conducting the inquiry - followed receipt of a letter from Martins saying that it was not necessary for him to appear before the committee and that a written submission would suffice.

Martins has objected vociferously to the fact that he has so far not been given an opportunity to rebut the allegations made by suspended Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels that Martins was present at a meeting in July this year along with Ajay Gupta and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Martins has insisted that he was at a funeral on that day and could not have been present at the said meeting in Johannesburg.

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho insisted that Martins had been sent an invitation at the end of November to make an appearance before the committee on Tuesday. Even though there was a record that the e-mail was sent‚ Martins denied having received it before Monday.