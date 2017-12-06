Politics

State capture inquiry to subpoena Martins

06 December 2017 - 12:07 By Linda Ensor
Ben Dikobe Martins.
Ben Dikobe Martins.
Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governmentza

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Dikobe Martins is to be subpoenaed to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture‚ MPs decided on Wednesday.

The unanimous decision by all political parties represented on the public enterprises committee - which is conducting the inquiry - followed receipt of a letter from Martins saying that it was not necessary for him to appear before the committee and that a written submission would suffice.

Martins has objected vociferously to the fact that he has so far not been given an opportunity to rebut the allegations made by suspended Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels that Martins was present at a meeting in July this year along with Ajay Gupta and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Martins has insisted that he was at a funeral on that day and could not have been present at the said meeting in Johannesburg.

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho insisted that Martins had been sent an invitation at the end of November to make an appearance before the committee on Tuesday. Even though there was a record that the e-mail was sent‚ Martins denied having received it before Monday.

Singh's tactic 'is not clever'

Suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh was sent packing from parliament's inquiry into state capture at the utility after he failed to ...
News
9 hours ago

In his letter to committee chairperson Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe‚ Martins said he had not had an opportunity to seek legal advice and to go through the testimony of Daniels. He said he was sending a written submission to respond to the allegations and that this was sufficient.

"It cannot be assumed that a response can only be valid or legal if it is made in person … the written submission adequately addresses the issue I am required to attest to. As a result it is not necessary for me to appear before the committee‚" Martins wrote.

MPs were outraged by Martins's approach.

African National Congress MP Zukile Luyenge said Martins was undermining Parliament and should be subpoenaed. It was not adequate for Martins to say he did not need to come when he had cried foul about the committee's proceedings.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone agreed‚ saying that the time for niceties was over and that Martins had made an "unfortunate blunder" in going up against a constitutionally mandated committee.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said it was up to the committee to decide how Martins should account to the committee.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh said Martins "protesteth too much" and said he was disappointed by the deputy minister's response. He and Economic Freedom Party MP Marshall Dlamini strongly supported a subpoena being issued to Martins.

-BusinessLIVE

Brian Molefe making mockery of law‚ court told

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe on Wednesday sat in the public gallery of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria with his arms crossed as his ...
News
6 days ago

Zuma must account to state capture inquiry‚ says Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he sees no reason why President Jacob Zuma would refuse to be subjected to the inquiry into state ...
Politics
6 days ago

Ramaphosa lashes state capture rebel MPs

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu after he was publicly attacked by a group of party MPs ...
Politics
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Step down or be recalled‚ ANC in North West warns deputy speaker ANC Conference 2017
  2. Transnet evokes ire of MPs by snubbing Parliament Politics
  3. Snags that could cast doubt on ANC’s choice of new leaders Opinion & Analysis
  4. State capture inquiry to subpoena Martins Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X