Transnet evokes ire of MPs by snubbing Parliament

Transnet chairperson Linda Mabaso and her board have evoked the ire of MPs for snubbing a standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) meeting to account for financial deviations at the parastatal.

Transnet was set to appear before Scopa to discuss and account for deviations from normal procurement processes as well as expansions.

The Scopa meeting was one of only two committees sitting in parliament which means MPs had to be flown to Cape Town by parliament just to attend the meeting.

Committee chairperson Themba Godi said Mabaso only alerted him on Monday that she won't be able to make the meeting.

Godi also told MPs that public enterprises minister Lynne Brown submitted a doctor's note that she will not be available for the same meeting because she has been booked off.