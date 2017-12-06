Who exactly is running the National Freedom Party?

While the two factions agree that their president is the infirm Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi‚ she has denounced a newly-elected structure that elected her as leader just a few days ago.

At the weekend‚ a “parallel” structure of the party held a national elective conference in Newcastle - and elected a top six led by kaMagwaza-Msibi as president‚ Sindi Mashinini-Maphumulo as deputy president‚ Bhungu Gwala and national chairperson‚ Bheki Gumbi as deputy national chairperson‚ Nobahle Magqabi as secretary-general and Christopher Sibisi as deputy secretary-general.

On Wednesday‚ these newly elected officials held a media briefing at the party offices in Durban.

However‚ the deputy minister of science and technology‚ who has struggled with her health since suffering a stroke in November 2014‚ never attended the elective conference - nor did current party deputy president Alex Kekana.