A total of 506 employees left the South African Revenue Service (SARS) this year‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

Replying to Democratic Alliance deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees‚ Gigaba said 128 of these staff members had university degrees and 58 came from the audit division.

The average age of those who left was 43.38‚ with on average 14.78 years of service‚ 344 resigned‚ 83 retired and the services of 40 were terminated.

The reply did not provide figures for previous years‚ so it was not possible to determine whether the departures represented an exodus.

But Lees said the reply revealed "the sheer extent of the brain drain" at SARS.

"SARS has experienced institutional decay under its commissioner‚ Tom Moyane‚ and the reply confirms this. It also indicates the likelihood of continued institutional weakening‚" Lees said.