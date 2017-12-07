Politics

Eskom 'capture' inquiry: MPs won't tolerate 'Gupta tantrums'

07 December 2017 - 06:34 By Thabo Mokone
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Parliament's inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom has been adjourned for the year, with MPs saying attacks on them have only served "to make them stronger".

The MPs have also said that they will not allow "Gupta tantrums" to disrupt their efforts to uncover corruption and financial mismanagement at the power utility after Ajay Gupta and his family wrote to the public enterprises committee conducting the inquiry, dictating terms of engagement between them and the oversight body.

The parliamentary committee has been attacked by those seen as Gupta supporters, such as the Black First Land First movement and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, who has likened it to a kangaroo court. Some ANC MPs - seen as supporters of President Jacob Zuma - have tried in vain to stop it from going ahead.

ANC MP and acting chairman of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho and DA MP Natasha Mazzone have received death threats for their work in the inquiry and evidence leader advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara has allegedly been offered a bribe by State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, who was apparently doing so on the instructions of acting CEO of Eskom's board Zethembe Khoza. He has consistently denied the allegation.

ANC Conference 2017

