A City of Johannesburg official‚ employed as a bookkeeper within the Department of Housing‚ was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently manipulating quotations from service providers.

“In June 2017‚ Merchant Payment suspected that there was something wrong with the quotations submitted to the Department of Housing. The service providers were then contacted to verify the authenticity of the quotations submitted; they denied any knowledge of the prices mentioned in the quotations.

“The matter was then referred to the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) for further investigation. “An investigation by GFIS found that in call for the provision of catering services‚ requested by the official‚ two service providers submitted quotes of R5‚550 and R19‚000‚ respectively‚” Mashaba said in a statement.