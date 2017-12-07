NFP head rejects meeting that chose her

KaMagwaza-Msibi has since denounced the conference and distanced herself from it.

Mashinini-Maphumulo said the conference had been held following the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial general conferences, both held in a space of two weeks - something she said was "history in the making" as no other party had achieved that before.

Asked if KaMagwaza-Msibi had sanctioned and endorsed the conference, Mashinini-Maphumulo said, according to the party constitution, she did not have to, but it was a party national executive committee prerogative.

"The deputy president, Mr Alex Kekana, was aware of the conference and he signed on the dates of the first and second of December. He did not attend due to death in the family," she said. Attempts to reach Kekana were unsuccessful.

Denouncing the elective conference on Monday, KaMagwaza-Msibi said it was imperative for the public to note that no conference of the NFP took place.

She said the party was busy with processes to inaugurate and audit branches to make them legitimate.