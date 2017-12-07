ANC presidential candidate Mathews Phosa has demanded the ANC exclude delegates from Mpumalanga from participating in the party’s December elective conference.

Phosa‚ via his campaign manager Ronalo Malomane‚ has demanded in a lawyer’s letter sent to the ANC’s provincial and national leadership that the outcomes of branch general meetings and the bi-annual general meetings of the province be nullified and consequently‚ the outcomes of the provincial general council also be rescinded and nullified.

The letter‚ addressed to ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ demanded that:

"The nominations of ‘unity’ as a candidate be rescinded and nullified [and] steps be taken to ensure that voting at the national conference shall be by open ballot or any other method which ensures that ANC members are not unlawfully disenfranchised or misrepresented.

"No delegates from the affected branches‚ alternatively from the Mpumalanga province‚ shall be allowed to attend or participate in the 54th national conference. Due to the obvious urgency and constitutional magnitude of this matter and imminence of the national conference‚ we demand that such undertakings be furnished to us by no later than 10h00 on Thursday 7 December 2017.

"Failing which our clients will have no other option but to launch urgent proceedings in the High Court without any further notice to you‚" the letter read.