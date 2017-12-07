Ramaphosa: I believe Khwezi was raped

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa believes Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ also known as Khwezi, was raped.

“I know how difficult and painful it is for a woman to garner up the courage to stand up and say: ‘Yes, I was raped.’

“It must be one of the most difficult decisions that she had to make, so, yes, I would believe her.”

Ramaphosa was a guest on the Karima Brown show on Radio 702 on Thursday night.

In 2005 Kuzwayo accused President Jacob Zuma of raping her at his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg.