Politics

Ramaphosa: I believe Khwezi was raped

07 December 2017 - 22:22 By Nico Gous
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa believes Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ also known as Khwezi, was raped.

“I know how difficult and painful it is for a woman to garner up the courage to stand up and say: ‘Yes, I was raped.’

“It must be one of the most difficult decisions that she had to make, so, yes, I would believe her.”

Ramaphosa was a guest on the Karima Brown show on Radio 702 on Thursday night.

In 2005 Kuzwayo accused President Jacob Zuma of raping her at his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg.

'Uncle Ronnie‚ Jacob Zuma has raped me'

This is an extract from the book‚ A Simple Man – Kasrils and the Zuma Enigma‚ written by ANC veteran and former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils.
Politics
1 month ago

Zuma was deputy president of the ANC and country at the time.

He denied the allegations. He said the sex was consensual and the court acquitted him of rape charges in 2006.

Khwezi, who was HIV-positive, went into exile following the trial after receiving death threats. She later returned to South Africa and died in 2016.

Ramaphosa initially answered the question by saying he had “to go with” the ruling of the court.

He added that he at the same time had to believe Khwezi because of the bravery she showed in coming forward with the rape allegations.

“What the judge said is not a fable. It is the reality that finally led to President Zuma’s acquittal,” he said.

