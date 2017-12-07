President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said he was happy that his term as ANC president was coming to an end and will work to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership.

Addressing the Energy Indaba at Midrand on Thursday‚ Zuma remarked on the ANC’s 54th national conference to be held at Nasrec from December 16‚ describing it as one of the biggest stories of the year.

Zuma said he knew there was a lot of anxiety from business about what would transpire at the conference.

“In my capacity as the president of the ANC‚ let me assure you that everything possible is being done to ensure a smooth transition‚” Zuma said.

Zuma said the ANC held its last ordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday with him as president.

“It was one of the warmest meetings we have ever held. The NEC was united in its resolve to ensure a successful and orderly conference.”

Zuma said he also met with all the ANC presidential hopefuls last week where all agreed on the need to ensure unity‚ order and cohesion at the conference.

He said the presidential hopefuls also met the party’s provincial secretaries and chairpersons where the same message was emphasised.

“I will work with all comrades to ensure a successful and seamless handover to the new leadership‚” Zuma said.

Zuma also told the delegates attending the Indaba that a united ANC was good for business and good for the country.