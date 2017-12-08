Health ombud is new Eskom board member

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is one of two new members on the Eskom board announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.

The second is legal practitioner and academic Tshepo Mongalo. A third candidate‚ with business strategy expertise was approved for appointment by cabinet but declined the nomination citing "the highly charged environment in which Eskom is operating" as reason for declining.

"This situation reflects the difficulty the Minister has faced in putting together a strong board including people of the necessary calibre and leadership gravitas" a statement by Brown's spokesman Colin Cruywagen said.