Politics

Health ombud is new Eskom board member

08 December 2017 - 15:55 By Bianca Capazorio
The health ombudsman‚ Professor Malegapuru Makgoba is a new member on the Eskom board. File photo.
The health ombudsman‚ Professor Malegapuru Makgoba is a new member on the Eskom board. File photo.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is one of two new members on the Eskom board announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.

The second is legal practitioner and academic Tshepo Mongalo. A third candidate‚ with business strategy expertise was approved for appointment by cabinet but declined the nomination citing "the highly charged environment in which Eskom is operating" as reason for declining.

"This situation reflects the difficulty the Minister has faced in putting together a strong board including people of the necessary calibre and leadership gravitas" a statement by Brown's spokesman Colin Cruywagen said.

Eskom board to be announced on Friday

The Department of Public Enterprises will announce the names of the new Eskom board members on Friday‚ officials said on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Eskom has come under the spotlight in Parliament's inquiry into state capture and last month admitted to cash flow problems. The power utility‚ the country's largest state owned entity‚ has also seen recent downgrades by ratings agencies.

The rest of the permanent board is made up of members of the interim board‚ and is headed by acting board chairman Zethembe Khoza.

Khoza appeared before the parliamentary inquiry this week where he regularly claimed not to remember details of major events at Eskom.

The other board members are: Pat Naidoo‚ Giovanni Leonardi‚ Pulane Molokwane‚ Simphiwe dingaan‚ Banothile Makhubela and Sathiaseelan Gounden.

Former Eskom employee rubbishes Koko’s corruption accusation

A former senior Eskom employee has hit back at suspended CEO Matshela Koko who accused him of corruption.
Politics
23 hours ago

Khoza will remain chair until the power utility's 2018 annual general meeting‚ the statement said.

"I will be instructing the board that the appointment of a new Group CEO is an absolute priority" Brown said in the statement.

The board and management must take strides within its control to address internal control deficiencies and the finalisation of Eskom's own internal investigations.

Brown said "These arrangements provide continuity at a difficult time for Eskom and I urge the board to be strong in the face of adversity and remain diligent. To maintain and observe the highest standards of integrity and probity in the execution of their duties."

READ MORE:

Eskom 'capture' inquiry: MPs won't tolerate 'Gupta tantrums'

Parliament's inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom has been adjourned for the year, with MPs saying attacks on them have only served "to make ...
Politics
1 day ago

Khoza rates Eskom management 'three out of ten'

Eskom acting chairman Sethembe Khoza has rated the management of the utility over the last two years at three out of ten where ten is the highest ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Enough evidence for Brown to step in, halt further abuse at Eskom'

Parliament’s public enterprises committee believes that sufficient evidence has emerged from its inquiry into state capture of Eskom to prompt ...
Politics
1 day ago

Jonas says ANC conference ‘about saving the country’

Former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas says the ANC’s elective conference on December 16 is no longer about choosing the party’s next president.
Politics
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Health ombud is new Eskom board member Politics
  2. Zuma to appeal Nxasana judgment Politics
  3. NDPP debacle: Is the problem with Zuma or the system? Politics
  4. The court settled the matter of Khwezi's rape‚ says Zuma's office Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X