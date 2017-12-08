Health ombud is new Eskom board member
Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is one of two new members on the Eskom board announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.
The second is legal practitioner and academic Tshepo Mongalo. A third candidate‚ with business strategy expertise was approved for appointment by cabinet but declined the nomination citing "the highly charged environment in which Eskom is operating" as reason for declining.
"This situation reflects the difficulty the Minister has faced in putting together a strong board including people of the necessary calibre and leadership gravitas" a statement by Brown's spokesman Colin Cruywagen said.
Eskom has come under the spotlight in Parliament's inquiry into state capture and last month admitted to cash flow problems. The power utility‚ the country's largest state owned entity‚ has also seen recent downgrades by ratings agencies.
The rest of the permanent board is made up of members of the interim board‚ and is headed by acting board chairman Zethembe Khoza.
Khoza appeared before the parliamentary inquiry this week where he regularly claimed not to remember details of major events at Eskom.
The other board members are: Pat Naidoo‚ Giovanni Leonardi‚ Pulane Molokwane‚ Simphiwe dingaan‚ Banothile Makhubela and Sathiaseelan Gounden.
Khoza will remain chair until the power utility's 2018 annual general meeting‚ the statement said.
"I will be instructing the board that the appointment of a new Group CEO is an absolute priority" Brown said in the statement.
The board and management must take strides within its control to address internal control deficiencies and the finalisation of Eskom's own internal investigations.
Brown said "These arrangements provide continuity at a difficult time for Eskom and I urge the board to be strong in the face of adversity and remain diligent. To maintain and observe the highest standards of integrity and probity in the execution of their duties."
