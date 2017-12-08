NDPP debacle: Is the problem with Zuma or the system?

When the Pretoria High Court on Friday set aside President Jacob Zuma's appointment of NDPP head Shaun Abrahams it was a repetition of the Supreme Court of Appeal's move to set aside his appointment of Menzi Simelane from the same position back in 2011.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said this re-occurrence should raise serious questions.

"The question is whether these challenges can be attributed to Zuma the person and his leadership style or do they go beyond him?" said Mathekga‚ adding that the issue could be the powers given to the president and the involvement of Parliament in the making of key appointments.

Abrahams was controversially appointed by Zuma after the departure of former National Director of Public Prosecutions head Mxolisi Nxasana‚ but the court found that Nxasana's departure was unlawful.

Abrahams has been accused of shielding Zuma‚ who has fought off 783 counts related to corruption and fraud for several years.