Politics

NPA head Shaun Abrahams must vacate position, high court rules

08 December 2017 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE and Claudia Mailovich
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams.
Image: ALON SKUY

The Pretoria High Court has ordered that a new national director of public prosecutions be appointed‚ saying that Shaun Abrahams's appointment was invalid.

Abrahams was controversially appointed by President Jacob Zuma after the departure of former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana‚ but the court found that Nxasana's departure was unlawful.

Should Abrahams step aside‚ it would mark the end of another stormy tenure in the office of the country's top prosecutor.

Abrahams has been accused of shielding Zuma‚ who has fought off 783 counts related to corruption and fraud for several years.

Abrahams was also at the centre of a storm after he pursued criminal charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who was later axed by Zuma.

Nxasana reached a settlement agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2015 but the court ruled that was irregular. It found that Zuma‚ who is himself facing possible charges‚ was not entitled to remove or suspend the national director of public prosecutions given that he is conflicted.

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo‚ who read out the judgment‚ ordered that the deputy president must appoint the NDPP while Zuma is president.

A full bench of the court ruled that Nxasana must pay back the R17 million golden handshake he received when he left office. The court found that both Zuma and Nxasana had acted “recklessly” with regards to the settlement agreement.

The new NDPP must be appointed in 60 days.

The court application was brought by Corruption Watch‚ Freedom Under Law and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution. The organisations asked the court to review the financial settlement paid to Nxasana.

The president‚ the minister of justice‚ the national prosecuting authority and Abrahams were ordered to pay costs.

MORE

NPA mum on why Jacob Zuma hasn't been charged

The National Prosecuting Authority has said it will communicate on the criminal case against President Jacob Zuma only after a team, led by ...
Politics
3 days ago

‘Nxasana asked to be replaced‚’ Zuma’s advocate insists

Mxolisi Nxasana requested to be relieved of his office as national director of public prosecutions‚ “because the president said so”.
Politics
17 days ago

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba is Gerrie Nel's target

Advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum have instituted legal action to prosecute former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.
News
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The court settled the matter of Khwezi's rape‚ says Zuma's office Politics
  2. BREAKING | NPA head Shaun Abrahams must vacate position, high court rules Politics
  3. Ramaphosa: Buying votes is a 'new disease' in the ANC ANC Conference 2017
  4. Zuma confident of seamless handover to new ANC leadership ANC Conference 2017
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X