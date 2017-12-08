Politics

Premier, four mayors must account for misuse of funds

08 December 2017 - 06:45 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle. File photo
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ANC bosses in the Eastern Cape have summoned Premier Phumulo Masualle and at least four mayors from two metros, a district municipality and a local municipality to answer questions about the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week released a report on the misuse of funds by the province in the preparations for Mandela's funeral four years ago. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said on the sidelines of the provincial general council meeting in East London those implicated would have to report to the mother body.

Mkhwebane said the Eastern Cape provincial government diverted R300-million of taxpayers' money meant for social infrastructure to arrange Madiba's funeral in December 2013.

The report fingered Masualle and four mayors, including Xola Pakati, mayor of the Buffalo City Metro Municipality. Ngcukaitobi said they would appear before the ANC provincial executive committee meeting on Monday.

- DispatchLIVE

