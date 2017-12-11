South Africans from all walks of life will have their eyes locked on the ANC when it holds its elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto from December 16 to 20.

As we enter the last week before the conference commences‚ local and international journalists will be checking who branches from various provinces have nominated to take over the reins from President Jacob Zuma‚ who has been at the helm of the party since 2007.

Over 3‚000 branches have nominated their preferred leaders at their respective provincial general councils held over two weeks.

Branches may seem less important‚ but as Zuma often says in vernacular at KwaZulu-Natal ANC events that he has attended throughout the year‚ "Amandla asemasimeni‚" loosely translated: "The power is in the branches."