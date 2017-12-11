Politics

SACP re-elects top official at provincial conference

11 December 2017 - 15:53 By Zine George
Xolile Nqatha is the new SACP Eastern Cape provincial secretary.
Image: Mfana kaMshengu via Twitter

The SACP in the Eastern Cape has re-elected Xolile Nqatha as its provincial secretary.

Nqatha secured 361 votes against Simphiwe Tobela's 340.

The three-day provincial elective conference held at the East London City Hall ended on Sunday night.

The delegates also elected former Sasco general secretary Lazola Ndamase as deputy secretary. This was after Ndamase received 370 votes against Mawethu Rune's 256.

- DispatchLIVE

