Politics

ANC wants Hawks to swoop down on De Lille

12 December 2017 - 05:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Patricia de Lille.
Patricia de Lille.
Image: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images

The ANC in Cape Town wants South Africa's elite crime-busting unit to probe allegations of wrongdoing and corruption which implicate mayor Patricia de Lille.

Last month the city was rocked by an allegation by Craig Kesson, executive director at De Lille's office, that she had asked him to bury a report on possible corruption.

Kesson further implicated transport and urban development agency commissioner Melissa Whitehead and city manager Achmat Ebrahim in possible misconduct.

The city council has since commissioned a probe into the claims which should be completed by December 29.

Kesson also implicated De Lille in alleged nepotism, claiming she appointed a non-executive director of the Development Bank of SA to provide her with financial advice on the city's water resilience programme despite the director being a board member of a company that would be a bidder for project finance on the programme.

ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe said the party had met with its lawyers and would be opening a case with the Hawks.

DA chairman in the Cape Metro Grant Twigg said his party was happy with the internal process that led to the probe.

MORE

Noose drops on Cape Town's transport commissioner

Cape Town's transport commissioner should be criminally charged for fruitless and wasteful expenditure running into millions of rand, the city ...
News
1 day ago

Fresh assault on De Lille

Aide cries conflict of interest over drought adviser
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. I am not one of the captured, Winnie tells EFF Politics
  2. ANC wants Hawks to swoop down on De Lille Politics
  3. Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ Politics
  4. Treat public and private sector corruption equally: Mahlobo ANC Conference 2017
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X