ANC wants Hawks to swoop down on De Lille

The ANC in Cape Town wants South Africa's elite crime-busting unit to probe allegations of wrongdoing and corruption which implicate mayor Patricia de Lille.

Last month the city was rocked by an allegation by Craig Kesson, executive director at De Lille's office, that she had asked him to bury a report on possible corruption.

Kesson further implicated transport and urban development agency commissioner Melissa Whitehead and city manager Achmat Ebrahim in possible misconduct.

The city council has since commissioned a probe into the claims which should be completed by December 29.

Kesson also implicated De Lille in alleged nepotism, claiming she appointed a non-executive director of the Development Bank of SA to provide her with financial advice on the city's water resilience programme despite the director being a board member of a company that would be a bidder for project finance on the programme.

ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe said the party had met with its lawyers and would be opening a case with the Hawks.

DA chairman in the Cape Metro Grant Twigg said his party was happy with the internal process that led to the probe.