Change trajectory of ANC, return it to its values and principles: Serote

12 December 2017 - 13:07 By Natasha Marrian
ANC supporters singing and dancing ahead of the #ANC105 celebration. Wally Serote called on national executive committee members to “provide leadership” and encourage delegates to withhold their votes from those implicated in wrongdoing. File photo.
Image: Boikhutso Ntsoko

ANC veterans have appealed to the delegates attending the party’s national conference to cast their vote for leaders who stand for “integrity‚ anti-corruption‚ anti-factionalism and principled unity”.

In an open letter to delegates‚ Wally Serote called on national executive committee members to “provide leadership” and encourage delegates to withhold their votes from those implicated in wrongdoing.

On behalf of the 101 veterans and stalwarts who held a consultative conference last month‚ Serote urged delegates to “change the trajectory of the ANC and return it to its values and principles ... NOW”.

News
The open letter did not tell delegates whom to vote for‚ but in their declaration read out at the consultative conference the veterans called on President Jacob Zuma to step aside.

Zuma has endorsed ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him when the party elects new leadership at its 54th national conference‚ which kicks off on Saturday in Nasrec.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe attended the consultative conference‚ along with current and former ministers and members of the ANC’s national executive committee.

The road to Nasrec has been bumpy‚ with at least four court cases still under way this week. The race remains a close one between Dlamini-Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Politics
“We call on all those who have been compromised in any way to do the right thing and disclose this by approaching the law enforcement agencies as well as our Integrity Commission so that we rid ourselves of the cancer of corruption that is destroying our movement‚” Serote said.

“Please utilise this opportunity and responsibility carefully and reaffirm your solemn declaration as set out in the Constitution and pledge that you will act with honesty and integrity at all times and that you will indeed expose all forms of corruption and dishonesty.”

The veterans and stalwarts will not be attending the conference as a bloc but in their individual capacities as members of various party structures.

- BusinessLIVE

