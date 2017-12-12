ANC veterans have appealed to the delegates attending the party’s national conference to cast their vote for leaders who stand for “integrity‚ anti-corruption‚ anti-factionalism and principled unity”.

In an open letter to delegates‚ Wally Serote called on national executive committee members to “provide leadership” and encourage delegates to withhold their votes from those implicated in wrongdoing.

On behalf of the 101 veterans and stalwarts who held a consultative conference last month‚ Serote urged delegates to “change the trajectory of the ANC and return it to its values and principles ... NOW”.