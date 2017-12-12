I am not one of the captured, Winnie tells EFF

"I can tell you I am not one of the captured."

This is what ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela told the people of Orange Farm in the Vaal on Sunday.

She was attending the graduation party of EFF spokesman Mbuyisenbi Dlozi.

When she addressed the guests, Madikizela-Mandela specifically told EFF leader Julius Malema that "whether you like it or not, we will have our captured conference".

The ANC national conference takes place from Saturday until Wednesday in Johannesburg where new leadership will be elected.

Malema told the guests it would have been an insult if he had asked Madikizela-Mandela to join the EFF.

"She fought for the ANC and she will die in the ANC."

Madikizela-Mandela responded by saying she had been telling her ANC colleagues that one day Malema would return to the party - but on Sunday she said she was convinced he would not go back.