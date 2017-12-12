Politics

I am not one of the captured, Winnie tells EFF

12 December 2017 - 05:00 By Moipane Molefe
ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gets ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa to hold hands before the start of the ANC Policy conference taking place at Nasrec.
ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gets ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa to hold hands before the start of the ANC Policy conference taking place at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

"I can tell you I am not one of the captured."

This is what ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela told the people of Orange Farm in the Vaal on Sunday.

She was attending the graduation party of EFF spokesman Mbuyisenbi Dlozi.

When she addressed the guests, Madikizela-Mandela specifically told EFF leader Julius Malema that "whether you like it or not, we will have our captured conference".

The ANC national conference takes place from Saturday until Wednesday in Johannesburg where new leadership will be elected.

Malema told the guests it would have been an insult if he had asked Madikizela-Mandela to join the EFF.

"She fought for the ANC and she will die in the ANC."

Madikizela-Mandela responded by saying she had been telling her ANC colleagues that one day Malema would return to the party - but on Sunday she said she was convinced he would not go back.

WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies last week and to celebrate, threw a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. I am not one of the captured, Winnie tells EFF Politics
  2. ANC wants Hawks to swoop down on De Lille Politics
  3. Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ Politics
  4. Treat public and private sector corruption equally: Mahlobo ANC Conference 2017
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X