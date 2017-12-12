Politics

Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ

12 December 2017 - 05:00 By NGWAKO MODJADJI
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Current and former ANC Youth League leaders are divided over who to back as the new leader of the ANC, with some describing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as "very strong and courageous" while Cyril Ramaphosa's backers say he is a "holistic person".

The Times's sister newspaper Sowetan interviewed former ANCYL treasurer-general Pule Mabe, its former deputy president Andile Lungisa, former ANCYL national executive committee member Abner Mosase and another NEC member, Thembi Siweya.

Both Mabe and Lungisa are backing Dlamini-Zuma, while Mosase and Siweya are rooting for Ramaphosa.

Mabe said: "The candidature of Dlamini-Zuma is driven by the programme of radical economic transformation which is the long- held view of the ANC.

"It is the view that must be carried forward. It is about creating ownership of the economy to be in the hands of the majority. We are not cheerleaders of NDZ (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma); we believe she would lead ... radical economic transformation.''

Lungisa said he supported Dlamini-Zuma because she was not afraid to take decisions.

"Comrade Nkosazana is a very strong and courageous person. She is not afraid to take decisions. We want to make history. After 106 years it would be the first time we have a woman on the ballot."

Mosase said Ramaphosa was a natural choice for him. "I am supporting Ramaphosa for the same principle that the deputy president should succeed the president. I consider Ramaphosa as a holistic person.

"This is a person who knows how to work with the working class because he was the founding secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers. He understands the law because he is a trained lawyer. He understands business because of his experience in business. He is widely respected and would bring dignity to our country."

Siweya said: "Ramaphosa is the leader South Africans are yearning for."

