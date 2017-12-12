Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ

Current and former ANC Youth League leaders are divided over who to back as the new leader of the ANC, with some describing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as "very strong and courageous" while Cyril Ramaphosa's backers say he is a "holistic person".

The Times's sister newspaper Sowetan interviewed former ANCYL treasurer-general Pule Mabe, its former deputy president Andile Lungisa, former ANCYL national executive committee member Abner Mosase and another NEC member, Thembi Siweya.

Both Mabe and Lungisa are backing Dlamini-Zuma, while Mosase and Siweya are rooting for Ramaphosa.

Mabe said: "The candidature of Dlamini-Zuma is driven by the programme of radical economic transformation which is the long- held view of the ANC.

"It is the view that must be carried forward. It is about creating ownership of the economy to be in the hands of the majority. We are not cheerleaders of NDZ (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma); we believe she would lead ... radical economic transformation.''