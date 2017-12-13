The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has launched a blistering attack on Ace Magashule‚ describing him as the “Mugabe of the African National Congress”.

Magashule‚ who was re-elected as party chairperson in the Free State‚ at the weekend questioned Cosatu’s decision to support Cyril Ramaphosa as their candidate to be the next president of the party.

He also hinted that he could have his own people selected to lead Cosatu affiliates like Nehawu.

The union said it was disgusted by the “utterance made by the Mugabe of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Ace Magashule‚ during the delivery of the political report of the ANC Free State 8th Provincial Congress on Sunday.”

Nehawu’s secretariat said it was absurd of Magashule to say that he could dictate to workers whom to elect.

“We view this as nothing but an insult to us as a union and Cosatu as our federation‚” the union said in a statement.

“What makes this more revolting is that the current Deputy Secretary General of the ANC‚ Jessie Duarte‚ after being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally in Polokwane also proclaimed that she would also influence NEHAWU elections outcomes at our 11th National Congress which was convened in June 2017.”

The union said it wanted to “dispel the narrative that as workers we are prohibited from discussing the succession debate of the ANC. The ANC is the leader of the alliance and as workers affiliated to Cosatu we have a direct interest on who emerges as a leader of the ANC.

“We are more interested because of the current rot and degeneration of the ANC at the hands of Jacob Zuma and his Gupta Dynasty.”

The union has been vocal in calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Turning back to Magashule‚ Nehawu suggested that he was “panicking” after realising that Ramaphosa had substantial support.

“At this point we refuse to cower just because some playground bullies are threatening to take over the leadership of our members‚” said the union.