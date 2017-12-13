Kodwa said it is important for South Africa to deal with “perceptions and reality at the same time”.

“We must deal with allegations of corruption‚ because every day they are mounting.”

Kodwa said Zuma had the “right to appeal”.

“The legal issues have been addressed and resolved. We hope that‚ it is our prayer that‚ that President can implement this judgment.”

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled against President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday. Zuma tried to stop the release of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said on Wednesday that Zuma “clearly acted in flagrant disregard of the duties of the Public Protector”. He described Zuma’s actions as “completely unreasonable” and “grossly remiss”.

Mlambo criticised Zuma for forging ahead with the legal action despite saying in his own answering affidavit that if Madonsela’s report was finalised‚ it should be released‚ rendering the entire application baseless.

“In my view a simple punitive costs order is not sufficient ... as the taxpayer will carry that burden. The conduct of the president requires a much sterner rebuke.”