Politics

ANC: We must deal with 'perceptions and reality' of state capture

13 December 2017 - 15:45 By Nico Gous
Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Image: Judy de Vega/The Herald

The ANC says the sooner state capture allegations are dealt with “the better” for South Africa.

This is what ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said on Wednesday.

Kodwa said it is important for South Africa to deal with “perceptions and reality at the same time”.

“We must deal with allegations of corruption‚ because every day they are mounting.”

Kodwa said Zuma had the “right to appeal”.

“The legal issues have been addressed and resolved. We hope that‚ it is our prayer that‚ that President can implement this judgment.”

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled against President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday. Zuma tried to stop the release of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said on Wednesday that Zuma “clearly acted in flagrant disregard of the duties of the Public Protector”. He described Zuma’s actions as “completely unreasonable” and “grossly remiss”.

Mlambo criticised Zuma for forging ahead with the legal action despite saying in his own answering affidavit that if Madonsela’s report was finalised‚ it should be released‚ rendering the entire application baseless.

“In my view a simple punitive costs order is not sufficient ... as the taxpayer will carry that burden. The conduct of the president requires a much sterner rebuke.”

READ MORE

Comply with ruling‚ pay up now - EFF tells Zuma

President Jacob Zuma used taxpayers’ money to defend personal wrongdoing and must now face the consequences.
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma judgments prove even the President is equal before the law: Outa

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) is relieved that taxpayers do not have to pay for President Jacob Zuma's failed attempts to stop the Public ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Court rejects Zuma's 'ill-advised and reckless' state capture review bid

Judge Dunstan Mlambo says President Jacob Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on alleged state ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Elated Vytjie Mentor thanks court for being voice of reason

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has welcomed today's unanimous judgment by the full bench of the Pretoria High Court which ordered that the President ...
Politics
4 hours ago

DA thrilled by landmark state capture judgment against Zuma

The DA is thrilled by the Pretoria High Court order that President Jacob Zuma should personally pay the costs of his futile effort to stop the ...
Politics
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Madonsela cries tears of joy as court throws the book at Zuma Politics
  2. ANC: We must deal with 'perceptions and reality' of state capture Politics
  3. Comply with ruling‚ pay up now - EFF tells Zuma Politics
  4. Zuma judgments prove even the President is equal before the law: Outa Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X