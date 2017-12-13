Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille paid tribute to Professor Richard van der Ross‚ who died on Wednesday aged 96.

She described him as “a great son of Cape Town who made an immense contribution to the city as a teacher and activist during apartheid”.

Van der Ross was awarded the freedom of the city in 1988‚ and shared the honour with the likes of ex-president Nelson Mandela‚ Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and the late Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

He was the first editor of the Cape Herald‚ and rector of the University of the Western Cape. In 2016‚ he published “In Our Own Skins: A Political History of the Coloured People”.