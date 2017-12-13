Politics

Elated Vytjie Mentor thanks court for being voice of reason

13 December 2017 - 12:37 By Timeslive
Vytjie Mentor. File photo.
Vytjie Mentor. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has welcomed today's unanimous judgment by the full bench of the Pretoria High Court which ordered that the President should personally pay the costs of his application to interdict the Public Protector's "State of Capture" report.

The High Court found that the President’s conduct during the litigation amounted to an abuse of judicial process‚ which requires more than an ordinary punitive costs order. The court found that the taxpayer cannot be burdened with paying the costs of the unreasonable and unnecessary litigation‚ Mentor said in a statement summarising the judgment‚ issued by her lawyers‚ Webber Wentzel attorneys.

The court found that Zuma's application was based on self-created urgency and that his overall conduct was unreasonable. The President was found to be personally liable for the costs of the litigation on an attorney-client-scale. The costs of the litigation are to be calculated from 14 October 2016.

"Ms Mentor thanks the courts for remaining a voice of reason and a beacon of hope to our people."

 

READ MORE

DA thrilled by landmark state capture judgment against Zuma

The DA is thrilled by the Pretoria High Court order that President Jacob Zuma should personally pay the costs of his futile effort to stop the ...
Politics
48 minutes ago

Zuma told to pay back the money for Madonsela state capture challenge

President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to personally pay the costs of his failed attempt to stop the release of the State of Capture report by former ...
Politics
2 hours ago

It's complicated: 4 ways the ANC elective conference could play out

S’thembiso Msomi, deputy editor of the Sunday Times, shares some predictions
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Mthembu makes damning claims of attempts to rig election in favour of NDZ

Senior ANC member Jackson Mthembu has made damning allegations of there being desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national election ...
ANC Conference 2017
19 hours ago

Abrahams ruling is not judicial overreach: Black Lawyers Association

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has refuted claims that a high court ruling setting aside the appointment of National Director of Public ...
News
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela settling some scores against President Zuma Politics
  2. Mbalula in hot water over tweets Politics
  3. Elated Vytjie Mentor thanks court for being voice of reason Politics
  4. De Lille celebrates Richard van der Ross‚ champion of coloured people Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X