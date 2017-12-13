Mbalula in hot water over tweets

In October another of Mbalula’s tweets caused outrage. The minister had posted a picture of several men tied up on the ground next to a tarred road‚ adding that the men had been pounced on in connection with a mass shooting in Cape Town.

Mbalula said multiple units and intelligence operatives had pounced on a vehicle and arrested suspects who were linked to weekend shootings in Marikana in the Western Cape‚ where 11 people were killed.

Mbalula arrived at the scene of the arrests to make his own road-side interrogations. He later posted pictures of the men on Twitter and boasted about the "midnight criminal space shake up" to his one million Twitter followers.

But The Times established - through interviews with six of the "suspects"‚ all of whom have been released without charge - that they are all members of a family transporting a coffin containing a dead relative to his funeral in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects said they were made to lie on the ground for three hours while the police waited for Mbalula to arrive. Now the men are vowing to sue the police for wrongful arrest and humiliation.

The detained men said Mbalula's tweets had put their lives in danger.