Politics

Thuli Madonsela settling some scores against President Zuma

13 December 2017 - 12:47 By Timeslive
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela shares a lighthearted moment when taking her seat next to EFF Secretary General Secretary Godrich Gardee and EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the court found that President Jacob Zuma be personally liable for the costs into an bid to halt the state capture report.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela shares a lighthearted moment when taking her seat next to EFF Secretary General Secretary Godrich Gardee and EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the court found that President Jacob Zuma be personally liable for the costs into an bid to halt the state capture report.
Image: Alaister Russell

Judge Dunstan Mlambo says President Jacob Zuma’s argument - that then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela could not recommend an inquiry be set up into #StateCapture - is not sustained.

Mlambo also ruled that another one of Zuma’s arguments - that Ethics act doesn’t allow for inquiry - was misconceived.

Judgment continues.

Follow our journalists, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy, on Twitter for live updates:

More to come shortly

READ MORE

Elated Vytjie Mentor thanks court for being voice of reason

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has welcomed today's unanimous judgment by the full bench of the Pretoria High Court which ordered that the President ...
Politics
26 minutes ago

DA thrilled by landmark state capture judgment against Zuma

The DA is thrilled by the Pretoria High Court order that President Jacob Zuma should personally pay the costs of his futile effort to stop the ...
Politics
49 minutes ago

Zuma told to pay back the money for Madonsela state capture challenge

President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to personally pay the costs of his failed attempt to stop the release of the State of Capture report by former ...
Politics
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela settling some scores against President Zuma Politics
  2. Mbalula in hot water over tweets Politics
  3. Elated Vytjie Mentor thanks court for being voice of reason Politics
  4. De Lille celebrates Richard van der Ross‚ champion of coloured people Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X