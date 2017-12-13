Thuli Madonsela settling some scores against President Zuma

Judge Dunstan Mlambo says President Jacob Zuma’s argument - that then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela could not recommend an inquiry be set up into #StateCapture - is not sustained.

Mlambo also ruled that another one of Zuma’s arguments - that Ethics act doesn’t allow for inquiry - was misconceived.

Judgment continues.

