Thuli Madonsela settling some scores against President Zuma
Judge Dunstan Mlambo says President Jacob Zuma’s argument - that then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela could not recommend an inquiry be set up into #StateCapture - is not sustained.
Mlambo also ruled that another one of Zuma’s arguments - that Ethics act doesn’t allow for inquiry - was misconceived.
Judgment continues.
Follow our journalists, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy, on Twitter for live updates:
#StateCapture Mlambo: The PP has made a number of damning findings against the President. Jonas’ accusation was never investigated by the Pres or anyone in the executive.— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) December 13, 2017
These findings about the powers of the public protector are lovely when it comes to Thuli Madonsela but scary when you consider her bumbling successor.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) December 13, 2017
More to come shortly
