Zuma told to pay back the money for Madonsela state capture challenge

President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to personally pay the costs of his failed attempt to stop the release of the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Judge Dunstan Mlambo in the Pretoria high court stated the president had "clearly acted in flagrant disregard of the duties of the Public Protector".

He described Zuma's actions as “completely unreasonable” and “grossly remiss”.

The application was brought last year in an attempt to halt Madonsela from releasing the report.