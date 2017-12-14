Politics

Dlamini-Zuma hits back at vote-buying claims

14 December 2017 - 06:40 By Qaanitah Hunter
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be “buying votes” and using money to influence ANC delegates to its national conference.

In her last campaign speech before this weekend’s conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said she did not have to buy delegates.

“We have worked. We have been to every corner of this country‚ addressing cadres’ forums. When they elect us‚ they will elect us out of conviction‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the ANC Women’s League in her honour in Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.

“No leader will be proud of being elected out of money‚” she said‚ later adding that ANC delegates could not be bought.

'A plot to rig ANC poll' - Mthembu's startling allegations

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says there are desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national congress election in favour of Nkosazana ...
Politics
1 day ago

Dlamini-Zuma said “history has already been made” as she will be the first woman to be on the ballot paper for ANC president.

“As we close this campaign now‚ it’s in the hands of delegates and God‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to accept any outcome of the conference‚ adding: “Whatever happens‚ the ANC must emerge the winner.”

The gala dinner was attended by Ministers Bathabile Dlamini‚ Thoko Xasa‚ Joe Maswanganyi‚ Maite Nkoana-Mashabane‚ Faith Muthambi and Mmamoloko Kubayi.

A number of songs and dances were dedicated to Dlamini-Zuma and preempted her victory at the conference.

Dlamini-Zuma is up against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ whose supporters are also expecting victory.

The former African Union Commission chairperson said ANC delegates must reflect the aspirations of South Africans.

“Elect leaders who won’t use the ANC for factional battles‚ but will use the ANC as a vehicle for the oppressed to access opportunity‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma ended her address by thanking the Women’s League for leading her campaign.

READ MORE

Zuma's shame, Thuli's joy as judge gives president a scathing rebuke

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela burst into tears of joy as the Pretoria High Court trashed President Jacob Zuma's bid to set aside her ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC: We must deal with 'perceptions and reality' of state capture

The ANC says the sooner state capture allegations are dealt with “the better” for South Africa.
Politics
16 hours ago

It's complicated: 4 ways the ANC elective conference could play out

S’thembiso Msomi, deputy editor of the Sunday Times, shares some predictions
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Meet the president: these are the top contenders for the ANC crown

The African National Congress (ANC) is set to elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma at a conference starting on Saturday.
ANC Conference 2017
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Parliamentary committee welcomes state capture ruling against Zuma Politics
  2. Dlamini-Zuma hits back at vote-buying claims Politics
  3. Give us state's R600m ads budget, Guptas told GCIS boss South Africa
  4. Zuma's shame, Thuli's joy as judge gives president a scathing rebuke Politics
  5. Court rejects Zuma's 'ill-advised and reckless' state capture review bid Politics

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X