Politics

High court throws out bid to overturn ANCYL leadership in Western Cape

14 December 2017 - 18:14 By Aphiwe Deklerk
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

An urgent application to have the Western Cape ANC Youth League leadership declared illegitimate has failed in the high court in Cape Town.

Acting Judge Hayley Slingers declined to hear the matter on urgent basis‚ saying applicants represented by advocate Sibonile Khoza had argued that the league constitution warranted an election of a new provincial leadership after February but had brought the matter to court only 10 months later.

“That is not to say that the applicants should not contest the illegitimacy of the [provincial executive committee]. They just cannot do it at this stage [on an urgent basis]‚” said Slingers.

The application was made by a grouping calling itself ANCYL activists‚ who argued that the PEC’s term ended in February and that it was therefore illegitimate.

The grouping also wanted the court to nullify three regional leadership conferences presided over by the PEC last month‚ claiming there were irregularities.

Slingers said the issues were interlinked‚ striking the matter off the roll and instructing each party to pay their own costs.

The first applicant‚ PEC member Luvuyo Mpofu‚ said the group would discuss further steps.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. High court throws out bid to overturn ANCYL leadership in Western Cape Politics
  2. Finance minister meeting stakeholders about Steinhoff Business
  3. Monopoly capital not colourless – it’s white‚ says Mthethwa Politics
  4. Know your candidate: Zweli Mkhize Politics
  5. Know your candidate: Lindiwe Sisulu Politics

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X