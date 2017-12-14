The Helen Suzman Foundation and billionaire Magda Wierzycka are taking President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane‚ the Gupta brothers‚ Eskom and Trillian among others to court.

They filed court papers on Thursday at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. There are 74 respondents in the court papers‚ which include Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

They want the court to set aside “unlawful‚ improper and/or corrupt exercises of public power” and to recover the proceeds gleaned from state capture.

They describe state capture in a statement as a “real and pressing threat” to South Africa’s democracy.

“Over the course of several years‚ officials at the highest echelons of state have been doing the bidding of a powerful family and its business associates‚ in disregard of their constitutional and other legal duties.”

They said the “mismanagement and corruption” at Eskom is of “paramount” public interest and Constitutional significance.