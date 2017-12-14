A poll run by Intelligent Insights in September placed ANC national executive member Lindiwe Sisulu as the leading female candidate to take over the reins as party leader from President Jacob Zuma.

Sisulu may have since then fallen behind her rival‚ former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ but things could still swing in her favour as the party gears up for its elective conference at the weekend.

"I'm standing [for ANC president] because I've come to a point where I've realised that we are at a crossroads‚ where we are just about to repeat what we had in Polokwane [the ANC national conference in 2007]‚" she said during a presidential town hall discussion‚ hosted by Radio 702's Karima Brown in October.

"We are going through a very difficult time within the ANC. The factions within the ANC are almost identical … to those we had in Polokwane and it is not good for the ANC‚ our democracy and the general public."

Sisulu‚ now widely tipped to take the seat as ANC deputy president‚ was the first candidate to come forward and openly declare that she was ready to lead the ruling party.

She went as far as going against party norms and launched a manifesto for her campaign in July.

Good education‚ rooting out the patriarchal mindset‚ treatment of HIV‚ eradicating corruption and fraud‚ creating jobs and tackling abuse against women and children were among her priorities.

Campaigning under the slogan “It’s a Must”‚ Sisulu said she was the right candidate to bring the ANC and the country back to their former glory.

The presidential hopeful has tried to do things differently to earn people’s trust‚ even offering to share the financials for her presidential campaign.

Born into a life of politics‚ Sisulu is the daughter of the late struggle stalwarts Albertina and Walter Sisulu. She declared that her lineage did not put her ahead of other candidates.

"For those who say I can't be president because of my family name I say you are correct. I should be president because of my proven track record of delivery‚ my history as a leader with integrity. Let's recapture our path - It's a MUST!” she tweeted.