EFF leader Julius Malema has put his head on a block about who will win the ANC's hotly contested leadership race this weekend.

Malema suggested on Thursday that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the ruling party's next president. The ANC is due to meet from Saturday to Wednesday to decide its future. A new leader is expected to be announced by Sunday‚ barring any disruptions or delays.

"For those asking for my predictions‚ I think he will win‚" Malema tweeted.

"I don't think she stands a good chance‚ despite her good struggle credentials‚ she's currently surrounded and supported by crooks."