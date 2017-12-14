Politics

This is who Malema thinks will win the ANC leadership race

14 December 2017 - 13:11 By Timeslive
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has put his head on a block about who will win the ANC's hotly contested leadership race this weekend.

Malema suggested on Thursday that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the ruling party's next president. The ANC is due to meet from Saturday to Wednesday to decide its future. A new leader is expected to be announced by Sunday‚ barring any disruptions or delays.

"For those asking for my predictions‚ I think he will win‚" Malema tweeted.

"I don't think she stands a good chance‚ despite her good struggle credentials‚ she's currently surrounded and supported by crooks."

He did not mention any names but Ramaphosa and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are known to be the main contenders in the political showdown.

Malema's views are in line with nominations from the ANC's provincial general councils‚ which indicate that Ramaphosa is in the lead. But allegations of vote-buying and rigging have swirled in recent days‚ suggesting that Dlamini-Zuma's camp would go all out to secure victory.

ANCYL leaders under fire in Western Cape court challenge

The ANC Youth League’s leadership in the Western Cape is heading to court in a battle over its legitimacy.
Politics
1 hour ago

Dlamini-Zuma‚ a former cabinet minister‚ on Wednesday night scoffed at the allegations‚ saying that she had put in the work to garner support.

Malema‚ a former ANC youth leader‚ has gained a reputation for predicting developments in the governing party.

READ MORE:

Dlamini-Zuma hits back at vote-buying claims

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be “buying votes” and using money to influence ANC ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Meet the president: these are the top contenders for the ANC crown

The African National Congress (ANC) is set to elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma at a conference starting on Saturday.
ANC Conference 2017
1 day ago

Wrong ANC leaders will cost it power, warns Makhura

The Gauteng premier has warned the African National Congress will lose its majority and extend an economic slump if it elects the wrong leaders this ...
Business
1 day ago

When party politics and patriotism don't align, the country comes second

This time a decade ago, when the ANC was defenestrating its then all-powerful president Thabo Mbeki, I was an ocean away in the ice and snow which ...
Ideas
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. This is who Malema thinks will win the ANC leadership race Politics
  2. ANCYL leaders under fire in Western Cape court challenge Politics
  3. Fewer voters turn out to cast their ballots Politics
  4. Moyane trying to 'intimidate' parly committee: DA Politics
  5. Zuma to appeal ruling on Ramaphosa public prosecutions appointment Politics

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X