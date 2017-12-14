Politics

State capture judgment an indictment of Zuma's supporters: retired judge

14 December 2017 - 08:42 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Retired ConCourt Judge Zak Yacoob.
Retired ConCourt Judge Zak Yacoob.
Image: Alon Skuy

Retired judge Zak Yacoob says the Pretoria High Court order dismissing President Jacob Zuma’s application to review the public protector’s state capture report is an indictment to those who support his leadership.

“It [the judgment] is justifiable because Zuma and his corrupt ANC have done our country so much harm‚” said Yacoob on Radio 702 on Thursday.

“It’s an indictment not only on Zuma. I think it’s an indictment to those in the ANC who’ve tolerated his leadership for so long‚” he said.

On Wednesday‚ Judge Dunstan Mlambo found that Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations on alleged state capture was ill-advised and reckless. He also noted that it was a delaying tactic.

Zuma brought an application to set aside the remedial action.

Madonsela released a report‚ titled State of Capture‚ in November last year concerning allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma‚ state officials and the Gupta family.

The report recommended that‚ because Madonsela did not have enough funds to finalise the investigation‚ Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry to complete the work.

Madonsela recommended that the commission be established by Zuma but that the presiding judge should be chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Zuma took issue with the remedial action and applied to court to have it reviewed and set aside.

Yacoob said Zuma is likely to appeal the High Court order but he will lose.

“They will work it out and use our money to do the appeal … Zuma does not care at all. The judgment doesn’t matter. He is safe …He will get his presidential pension forever; he’s got his Nkandla. He cares for nothing.” 

READ MORE

Parliamentary committee welcomes state capture ruling against Zuma

A parliamentary committee has welcomed a Pretoria High Court ruling that dismissed President Jacob Zuma’s opposition to a report on state capture.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma's shame, Thuli's joy as judge gives president a scathing rebuke

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela burst into tears of joy as the Pretoria High Court trashed President Jacob Zuma's bid to set aside her ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Court ruling gives hope for a future without Zuma

Given President Jacob Zuma's legal track record, he must be getting extremely nervous about what might happen once he no longer controls the levers ...
Ideas
6 hours ago

Madonsela cries tears of joy as court throws the book at Zuma

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela burst into tears of joy as the High court in Pretoria trashed President Jacob Zuma’s bid to set aside her ...
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC: We must deal with 'perceptions and reality' of state capture

The ANC says the sooner state capture allegations are dealt with “the better” for South Africa.
Politics
19 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma to appeal ruling on Ramaphosa public prosecutions appointment Politics
  2. State capture judgment an indictment of Zuma's supporters: retired judge Politics
  3. Parliamentary committee welcomes state capture ruling against Zuma Politics
  4. Dlamini-Zuma hits back at vote-buying claims Politics
  5. Give us state's R600m ads budget, Guptas told GCIS boss South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X