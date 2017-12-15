Politics

Bojanala ANC conference nullified

15 December 2017 - 11:38 By Timeslive
Former Bojanala regional secretary Tokyo Mataboge and 39 others approached the court seeking an order to set aside the branch general meeting of 40 branches and nullify the Bojanala regional conference of September 24‚ 2017. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

The North West High Court has nullified the Bojanala regional conference of the African National Congress.

The court set aside 32 branch general meetings in the region.

Yesterday‚ it took parties involved in the application six hours to conclude their presentation after a marathon presentation before Judge President Monica Leeuw.

Former Bojanala regional secretary Tokyo Mataboge and 39 others approached the court seeking an order to set aside the branch general meeting of 40 branches and nullify the Bojanala regional conference of September 24‚ 2017. They alleged that at least 40 branches were not constitutionally launched. Furthermore over 70 signatures were forged.

The ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) and the ANC national executive committee (NEC) wanted the court to dismiss the review application.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for the ANC PEC and NEC argued that the irregularities at branches do not affect the regional conference.

