The DA's national leadership has asked Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille to give reasons why she should stay in her job.

In the meantime‚ she has been suspended from the party following "troubling allegations of maladministration in the City".

The federal executive said on Thursday night that it had asked De Lille to justify her continued stay as mayor.

"In the light of these developments‚ it was the view of the Federal Executive that the Mayor of Cape Town‚ Patricia De Lille‚ needed to be placed on suspension pending the outcome of these ongoing investigations‚" DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"The Federal Executive has also asked her to supply reasons why she should not resign as the mayor. At this stage‚ no decision‚ other than suspension has been made‚ pending the provision of the reasons requested by the Federal Executive."