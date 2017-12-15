Free State ANC conference declared unlawful

Ace Magashule was re-elected as provincial ANC chairperson in the province after the branch meetings were rerun. But some aggrieved party members said the process was flawed and wanted the results nullified.

The court pointed out in its ruling on Friday that “alleged irregularities in several branches have not been sufficiently explained”.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s provincial executive committee was effectively dissolved by an order of the high court in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Friday.

And the North West High Court nullified the Bojanala regional conference of the ANC‚ setting aside 32 branch general meetings in the region.

