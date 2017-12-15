I do not have to buy votes, says Dlamini-Zuma campaign speech

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be "buying votes" and using money to influence delegates at the national conference.

In her last campaign speech before this weekend's conference, Dlamini-Zuma said she did not have to buy delegates. "We have worked. We have been to every corner of this country, addressing cadres' forums. When they elect us, they will elect us out of conviction."

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the ANC Women's League in her honour in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

"No leader will be proud of being elected out of money," she said, later adding that ANC delegates could not be bought.