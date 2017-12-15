Politics

I do not have to buy votes, says Dlamini-Zuma campaign speech

15 December 2017 - 05:00 By Qaanitah Hunter
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma singing with Premier Willies Mchunu at the closing of the ANC PGC in Durban.
Image: Jackie Clausen

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be "buying votes" and using money to influence delegates at the national conference.

In her last campaign speech before this weekend's conference, Dlamini-Zuma said she did not have to buy delegates. "We have worked. We have been to every corner of this country, addressing cadres' forums. When they elect us, they will elect us out of conviction."

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the ANC Women's League in her honour in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

"No leader will be proud of being elected out of money," she said, later adding that ANC delegates could not be bought.

Dlamini-Zuma said "history has already been made" as she will be the first woman to be on the ballot paper for ANC president.

"As we close this campaign now, it's in the hands of delegates and God," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to accept any outcome, adding: "Whatever happens, the ANC must emerge the winner."

The gala dinner was attended by ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Thoko Xasa, Joe Maswanganyi, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Faith Muthambi and Mmamoloko Kubayi.

A number of songs and dances were dedicated to Dlamini-Zuma. The former African Union Commission chairman said ANC delegates must reflect the aspirations of South Africans.

She is up against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

