Today’s ANC is a sick athlete‚ say MK veterans

“These five days starting tomorrow are just too few to resolve all the problems that are within Luthuli House‚” said Keith Mokoape. “However we are not going to point fingers at anybody because we are committed to a successful conference.”

The conference will be held at Nasrec Expo Centre from December 16 to 20.

The council encouraged delegates attending the conference to ensure that the 54th National Conference is a success.

“We urge branch delegates attending the conference to appreciate the enormity and sensitivity of the moment upon us in our organisation’s history‚” said Thabang Makwetla. “Let us all single-mindedly take the responsibility to ensure that conference prosecutes its business successfully to the end.”

The council is sending 20 delegates to the event.

The structure did not disclose its preferred presidential candidate but said it will back whoever is elected.

“We wish and pray that this conference launches a correct platform from which the ANC can begin to self-correct. Our main interest in this conference is to make a contribution and to ensure that it does not collapse‚” said Len Rasegatla.