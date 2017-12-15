Politics

Today’s ANC is a sick athlete‚ say MK veterans

15 December 2017 - 15:12 By Bafana Nzimande
Members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) stand guard at the ANC headquarters in downtown Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The African National Congress (ANC) is too sick to go to the national conference‚ according to uMkhonto Wesizwe Veterans National Council.

The veterans were addressing the media at Luthuli House on Friday when they described the current ANC as “an athlete that is sick and unfit for the race he must compete in”.

The council said it will support the national conference even though it would have preferred the party to have first convened a special conference to address its problems.

“These five days starting tomorrow are just too few to resolve all the problems that are within Luthuli House‚” said Keith Mokoape. “However we are not going to point fingers at anybody because we are committed to a successful conference.”

The conference will be held at Nasrec Expo Centre from December 16 to 20.

The council encouraged delegates attending the conference to ensure that the 54th National Conference is a success.

“We urge branch delegates attending the conference to appreciate the enormity and sensitivity of the moment upon us in our organisation’s history‚” said Thabang Makwetla. “Let us all single-mindedly take the responsibility to ensure that conference prosecutes its business successfully to the end.”

The council is sending 20 delegates to the event.

The structure did not disclose its preferred presidential candidate but said it will back whoever is elected.

“We wish and pray that this conference launches a correct platform from which the ANC can begin to self-correct. Our main interest in this conference is to make a contribution and to ensure that it does not collapse‚” said Len Rasegatla.

ANC Conference 2017

