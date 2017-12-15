President Jacob Zuma has described 2017 as an eventful year in which government made a lot of progress in fighting poverty.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Zuma said government had fought the stubborn legacy of apartheid and colonialism.

“A lot of progress has been made in the extension of basic services to the people. Many more South Africans now have access to housing‚ water and electricity. We have also further expanded access to education and health care‚ while laying the foundation for greater growth through our massive infrastructure rollout‚” he said.

Despite the progress‚ he said‚ the levels of poverty are still on the rise.

“StatsSA informs us that the population living below the poverty line increased to 55‚5%. Coupled with extensive economic interventions to improve the socio-economic conditions of South Africans‚ the democratic government has provided a comprehensive safety net to vulnerable people. A total of 17 million people have benefited from social grants provided by government‚” Zuma said.