The Constitutional Court has issued directions effectively advising Advocate Shaun Abrahams not to take a decision on whether to proceed with possible prosecution of corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma. This is according to Lawson Naidoo‏ from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

The organisation has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the confirmation proceedings on the appointment of a new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) urgently.

On Friday last week‚ the high court in Pretoria court declared invalid the termination of the appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as NDPP.

It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor, Abrahams.